Bookworm

Siddhartha Das
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图

A focused eBook reader

Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.

Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.

This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.

在 1.1.2 版本中的更改

将近 4 年前
安装后大小~149 MB
下载大小40 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量54,575
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://babluboy.github.io/bookworm
帮助https://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/wiki
报告问题https://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.babluboy.bookworm

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.babluboy.bookworm

运行

flatpak run com.github.babluboy.bookworm
标签：
bookwormcbrcbzcomicebookepubmobipdfreader