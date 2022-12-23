Bookworm
Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
在 1.1.2 版本中的更改
将近 4 年前
安装后大小~149 MB
下载大小40 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量54,575
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导