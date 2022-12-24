Melody

Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

在 2.2.1 版本中的更改

将近 4 年前
安装后大小~98 MB
下载大小21 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量20,103
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站http://anufrij.org/melody/
帮助https://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
贡献翻译https://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
报告问题https://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

运行

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
标签：
musicplaylistradio