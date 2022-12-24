krop

Armin Straub
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

在 0.6.0 版本中的更改

大约 3 年前
安装后大小~308 MB
下载大小83 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量4,269
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站http://arminstraub.com/software/krop
报告问题https://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

运行

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
标签：
cropereaderpdfrotate