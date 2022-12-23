Soma Radio
Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
在 1.2.6 版本中的更改
3 个月前
安装后大小~162 KB
下载大小84 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量10,862
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
