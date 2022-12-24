Plots
Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.
在 0.8.5 版本中的更改
大约 2 个月前
安装后大小~56 MB
下载大小19 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量24,088
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导