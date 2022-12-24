ScanTailor Advanced
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:
- page splitting,
- deskewing,
- adding/removing borders,
- selecting content
- ... and others.
You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.
The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.
在 v1.0.16 版本中的更改
将近 5 年前
安装后大小~9 MB
下载大小4 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量8,319
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导