Popout3D
PopoutApps
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.
在 1.6.41 版本中的更改
大约 2 个月前
安装后大小~178 MB
下载大小34 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量6,710
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
