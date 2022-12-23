Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
SCRAM is a probabilistic risk analysis (PRA) tool. It can perform event tree analysis, static fault tree analysis, analysis with common cause failure models, probability calculations with importance analysis, and uncertainty analysis with Monte Carlo simulations. This tool can handle non-coherent fault trees, containing NOT logic.
SCRAM works with PRA models and constructs described in the Open-PSA Model Exchange Format.
A complementary GUI front-end is provided for visualization and manipulation of risk analysis models and reports.
在 0.16.2 版本中的更改
超过 5 年前
安装后大小~156 MB
下载大小25 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量945
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导