Gittyup
Gittyup Community
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Features:
- Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
- Staging of single lines
- Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
- Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
- Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
- Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
- Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.
在 v1.3.0 版本中的更改
2 个月前
安装后大小~68 MB
下载大小28 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量38,824
许可证MIT License
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导