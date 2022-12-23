Gittyup

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

在 v1.3.0 版本中的更改

2 个月前
安装后大小~68 MB
下载大小28 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量38,824
许可证MIT License
项目网站https://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
帮助https://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
报告问题https://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

运行

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup