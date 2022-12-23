Gydl

Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

在 0.1.1 版本中的更改

将近 6 年前
安装后大小~25 MB
下载大小11 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量45,867
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only
项目网站https://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
帮助https://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
报告问题https://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

运行

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl