Mednaffe
AmatCoder
A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)
Mednaffe is a front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator which is a portable argument(command-line)-driven multi-system emulator
The following systems are supported:
- Atari Lynx
- Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
- WonderSwan
- GameBoy (Color)
- GameBoy Advance
- Nintendo Entertainment System
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom
- Virtual Boy
- PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
- SuperGrafx
- PC-FX
- Sega Game Gear
- Sega Genesis/Megadrive
- Sega Master System
- Sega Saturn (experimental, x86_64 only)
- Sony PlayStation
在 0.9.2-1.29.0 版本中的更改
超过 1 年前
安装后大小~23 MB
下载大小6 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量16,435
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导