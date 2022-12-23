Mednaffe

AmatCoder
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图

A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)

Mednaffe is a front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator which is a portable argument(command-line)-driven multi-system emulator

The following systems are supported:

  • Atari Lynx
  • Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
  • WonderSwan
  • GameBoy (Color)
  • GameBoy Advance
  • Nintendo Entertainment System
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom
  • Virtual Boy
  • PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
  • SuperGrafx
  • PC-FX
  • Sega Game Gear
  • Sega Genesis/Megadrive
  • Sega Master System
  • Sega Saturn (experimental, x86_64 only)
  • Sony PlayStation

在 0.9.2-1.29.0 版本中的更改

超过 1 年前
安装后大小~23 MB
下载大小6 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量16,435
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/AmatCoder/mednaffe
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.AmatCoder.mednaffe

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.AmatCoder.mednaffe

运行

flatpak run com.github.AmatCoder.mednaffe