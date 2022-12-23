Aliza MS

@AlizaMedicalImaging 在 GitHub
DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

在 1.9.1 版本中的更改

26 天前
安装后大小~33 MB
下载大小10 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量6,487
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
项目网站https://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

运行

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS