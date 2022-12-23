Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!
在 1.3.1 版本中的更改
超过 10 年前
安装后大小~266 MB
下载大小236 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量6,643
许可证zlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导