Boatswain

Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

运行

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
