Unreal Tournament Launcher
Epic Games
First-person arena shooter
Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.
This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.
在 469d-rc4 版本中的更改
大约 2 个月前
(Built 23 天前)
- 未提供更改日志
安装后大小~71 MiB
下载大小70.81 MiB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,292