Photo Editor

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

在 1.0.2 版本中的更改

将近 5 年前
安装后大小~270 MB
下载大小110 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量42,814
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://endlessos.org/
贡献翻译https://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
报告问题https://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
浏览源代码https://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

手动安装

flatpak install flathub com.endlessm.photos

运行

flatpak run com.endlessm.photos