merkato

Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
安装

Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

在 0.1.4.3 版本中的更改

11 个月前
安装后大小~240 KB
下载大小86 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量3,595
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
报告问题https://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

标签：
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock