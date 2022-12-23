EDuke32

Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

在 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3 版本中的更改

14 天前
安装后大小~23 MB
下载大小11 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量18,627
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only
项目网站https://www.eduke32.com/
帮助https://wiki.eduke32.com
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

运行

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
标签：
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter