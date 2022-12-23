EDuke32
Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.
Features include:
- Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
- Voxel assets
- Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
- Gamepad support
- Classic software rendering
EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.
在 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3 版本中的更改
14 天前
安装后大小~23 MB
下载大小11 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量18,627
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导