Euterpe
Doychin Atanasov
Media player client for the Euterpe media server.
Mobile and desktop player for the self-hosted Euterpe streaming server. You need an access to an Euterpe server running somewhere in order for this program to be useful. You could try it out with the demo Euterpe server, accessible at the project's website.
These are some of the things which this player supports:
- Extremely light resource usage and fast. Excellent for constrained mobile devices such as phones and laptops.
- Accessing Euterpe server with or without authentication.
- Playing albums or a single tracks.
- Searching the database for music.
- Browsing by albums and artists based on their tag metadata.
- Mobile first but convergent. It works on both mobile and desktop Linux.
在 0.6.2 版本中的更改
5 个月前
安装后大小~9 MB
下载大小3 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,086
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导