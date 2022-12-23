DIY Layout Creator
Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.
In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.
DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.
在 4.37.0 版本中的更改
大约 2 个月前
安装后大小~370 MB
下载大小140 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量20,889
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导