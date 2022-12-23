CorsixTH

CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

在 0.66 版本中的更改

12 个月前
安装后大小~50 MB
下载大小34 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量4,908
许可证BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
项目网站https://corsixth.com
联系https://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
帮助https://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
报告问题https://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

手动安装

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

运行

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
bullfroghospitalsimulation