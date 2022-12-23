CorsixTH
CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
在 0.66 版本中的更改
12 个月前
安装后大小~50 MB
下载大小34 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量4,908
许可证BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导