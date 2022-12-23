Timecard

Jason C. McDonald
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

在 2.1.0 版本中的更改

超过 1 年前
安装后大小~105 MB
下载大小32 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量2,614
许可证BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
项目网站https://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

运行

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard