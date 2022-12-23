calibre
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs
calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.
You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.
在 6.21.0 版本中的更改
10 天前
安装后大小~442 MB
下载大小186 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量304,685
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导