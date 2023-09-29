Buckets
One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app
Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.
Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.
在 0.71.1 版本中的更改
4 个月前
(Built 3 个月前)
- 未提供更改日志
安装后大小~215.02 MiB
下载大小75.02 MiB
可用架构x86_64
安装量979