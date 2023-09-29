Flathub Logo

Buckets

One Part Rain, LLC
安装

Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

在 0.71.1 版本中的更改

4 个月前
(Built 3 个月前)
  • 未提供更改日志

  • 专有

    该应用不是公开开发的，因此只有其开发人员知道它是如何工作的。 它可能以难以察觉的方式不安全，并且可能在没有监督的情况下发生变化。
    了解详情
安装后大小~215.02 MiB
下载大小75.02 MiB
可用架构x86_64
安装量979
标签：
linuxflatpak