Brave Browser

Brave Software
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

在 1.52.126 版本中的更改

8 天前
安装后大小~358 MB
下载大小157 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,001,656
许可证Mozilla Public License 2.0
项目网站https://brave.com/
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

运行

flatpak run com.brave.Browser