Boxy SVG

Jarosław Foksa
安装
Scalable Vector Graphics editor

Boxy SVG project goal is to create the best tool for editing SVG files. For beginners as well as for professional designers and developers. On any device and operating system.

=== Core features: ===

  • Clean and intuitive UI heavily inspired by Inkscape, Sketch and Adobe Illustrator
  • Extensive support for on-canvas editing of object geometry, transform, paint and other properties
  • Save to SVG and SVGZ formats, export to PNG, JPG, WebP, PDF and HTML5
  • Integration with Pixabay and other libraries with millions of free stock photos and vector assets
  • Google Fonts integration with hundreds of free fonts
  • Configurable keyboard shortcuts for over 100 commands
  • Manual guides, smart guides and grid
  • Path operations (unite, intersect, subtract, exclude, close, reverse, etc.)
  • Arrangement operations (align to, rotate, flip, order, group, etc.)

=== For web developers: ===

  • Chromium-based rendering engine
  • SVG and CSS code inspector similar to Chrome Dev Tools
  • Clean SVG output that preserves IDs, classes, titles and other metadata
  • SVG sprites editing support

This package is officially published, maintained and supported by Boxy SVG developer.

在 3.96.0 版本中的更改

5 个月前
安装后大小~243 MB
下载大小95 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量28,993
许可证https://boxy-svg.com/legal
项目网站https://boxy-svg.com
联系https://boxy-svg.com/?dialog=contact
帮助https://boxy-svg.com/tutorials
常见问题https://boxy-svg.com/questions
报告问题https://boxy-svg.com/bugs
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.boxy_svg.BoxySVG

手动安装

flatpak install flathub com.boxy_svg.BoxySVG

运行

flatpak run com.boxy_svg.BoxySVG
editorgraphicssvgvectordesigndrawiconillustrationlogosvg editor