Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
在 1.2.0 版本中的更改
大约 1 个月前
安装后大小~87 MB
下载大小36 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量190
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导