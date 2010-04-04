Bitwig Studio

Bitwig GmbH
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>

在 4.4.10 版本中的更改

3 个月前
安装后大小~513 MB
下载大小312 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量57,361
许可证专有
项目网站https://www.bitwig.com/
联系https://www.bitwig.com/contact/
帮助https://www.bitwig.com/learn/
常见问题https://www.bitwig.com/support/
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

运行

flatpak run com.bitwig.BitwigStudio
标签：
audiobitwigdawmidi