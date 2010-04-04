Bitwig Studio
Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
在 4.4.10 版本中的更改
3 个月前
安装后大小~513 MB
下载大小312 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量57,361
许可证专有
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导