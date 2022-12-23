BiglyBT
Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
在 3.4.0.0 版本中的更改
大约 1 个月前
安装后大小~213 MB
下载大小96 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量8,184
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导