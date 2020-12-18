Basemark GPU
Basemark Oy
GPU performance evaluation tool
Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.
This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.
Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.
在 1.2.3 版本中的更改
超过 2 年前
安装后大小~2.63 GB
下载大小1.28 GB
可用架构x86_64
安装量33,635
许可证专有
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导