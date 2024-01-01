Flathub Logo

ESO AddOn Manager

arviceblot
安装

A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

在 0.4.7 版本中的更改

2 天前
(Built 大约 2 小时前)

  • 社区建成

    该应用由志愿者社区公开开发，并根据 MIT License 发布。
    参与进来
安装后大小~23.64 MiB
下载大小9.5 MiB
可用架构x86_64, aarch64
标签：
linuxflatpak