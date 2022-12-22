Nexuiz Classic
Alientrap
A multiplayer first-person shooter
Nexuiz Classic is a fast-paced 3D deathmatch game with high-end and complex graphics effects. It is intended to be played over the Internet or over a local network. Several different game types, such as classic deathmatch, team deathmatch and capture the flag are available. It also supports a single-player mode and playing against the computer.
The game brings deathmatch back to the basics, with perfect weapon balancing and fast paced action, keeping itself away from the current trend of realistic shooters.
This game was originally released as "Nexuiz", but is now referred to as "Nexuiz Classic" since the Nexuiz name was re-used for a non-free game for consoles.
在 2.5.2 版本中的更改
超过 13 年前
安装后大小~896 MB
下载大小884 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量8,115
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导