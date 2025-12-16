/
打开菜单
发布
论坛
关于
登录
搜索应用
/
NoMoreBackground
Adil Hanney
adilhanney.com
安装
Open options
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
可能不安全
用户设备访问
社区共建
此应用由国际社区开放开发，并根据
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
发布。
参与进来
信息
链接
国家/地区统计数据
安装大小
~90.52 MiB
下载大小
61.04 MiB
可用架构
aarch64, x86_64
安装量
187
Adil Hanney 的其他应用
Saber
The notes app built for handwriting
Super Nonogram
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!
Ricochlime
Satisfying monster shooter
Timing Trainer
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
标签：
linux
flatpak