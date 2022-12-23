Dice Roller

Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

在 1.1.3 版本中的更改

将近 4 年前
安装后大小~509 KB
下载大小229 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量3,997
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
项目网站https://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
清单https://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

