安装
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

在 1.0.6 版本中的更改

超过 1 年前
安装后大小~273 MB
下载大小90 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量914
许可证MIT License
项目网站https://luoja.co
帮助https://telyn.docs.luoja.co
报告问题https://gitlab.com/t2056/telyngtk/-/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/co.luoja.Telyn

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub co.luoja.Telyn

运行

flatpak run co.luoja.Telyn