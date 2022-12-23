XIVLauncherCN

XIVLauncherCN Contributors
安装

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)

XIVLauncherCN is the Chinese version of XIVLauncher, Please do not install this if you're not playing in China server of Final Fantasy XIV Online.

XIVLauncher is a custom launcher for FINAL FANTASY XIV that offers painless patching, a customized WINE version for perfect compatibility with FFXIV, a multitude of useful plugins and seamless Steam Deck integration. Install, log in, patch, and get started!

Please note that on Steam Deck, you will have to adjust the command in your Non-Steam app shortcut to make the game work correctly in gaming mode. See our Steam Deck FAQ, linked below under help, for more information.

FINAL FANTASY is a registered trademark of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. FINAL FANTASY XIV © 2010-2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. We are not affiliated with SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. in any way.

在 1.0.3.2 版本中的更改

许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
项目网站https://ottercorp.github.io/
帮助https://ottercorp.github.io/faq
报告问题https://github.com/ottercorp/XIVLauncher.Core/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/cn.ottercorp.xivlaunchercn

