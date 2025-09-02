Serial Loops is a full-fledged editor for the Nintendo DS game Suzumiya Haruhi no Chokuretsu (The Series of Haruhi Suzumiya). In its current state, it allows you to edit nearly everything about the game, and more is planned for the future. Please check our documentation on our website for more information on how to use it!
We removed our dependencies on devkitARM and make and have switched to using LLVM and ninja. This makes it easier to use Serial Loops on all platforms as it significantly easier to install and use these dependencies.
This is also our initial release on Flathub!