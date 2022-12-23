Tandem
Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
在 2.2.307 版本中的更改
超过 1 年前
安装后大小~216 MB
下载大小212 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量2,496
许可证专有
累计安装量
手动安装
