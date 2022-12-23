Tandem

Tandem Communications Inc.
安装

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

在 2.2.307 版本中的更改

超过 1 年前
安装后大小~216 MB
下载大小212 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量2,496
许可证专有
项目网站https://tandem.chat
帮助https://intercom.help/tandem_help
清单https://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

运行

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client