SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.
SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.
The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:
- A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
- Message bubbles
- Bigger items in the room list
- … and more!
Preliminary Wayland support now available.
To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:
flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland
For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.
在 1.11.30-sc.2 版本中的更改
大约 2 个月前
安装后大小~318 MB
下载大小123 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量11,820
许可证Apache License 2.0
累计安装量
手动安装
