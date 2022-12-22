SchildiChat

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub chat.schildi.desktop

运行

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop
