Quadrix

Jean-François Alarie
安装
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

在 1.6.5 版本中的更改

大约 2 个月前
安装后大小~242 MB
下载大小94 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量2,820
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://quadrix.chat
联系https://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
常见问题https://github.com/alariej/quadrix
报告问题https://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

运行

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
标签：
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix