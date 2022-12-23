Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
Chat over email and head back to the future with us!
Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
在 v1.36.4 版本中的更改
2 个月前
安装后大小~336 MB
下载大小135 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量15,752
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导