Threema
Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. UNOFFICIAL PACKAGE.
This is a COMMUNITY-MAINTAINED UNOFFICIAL Flatpak package.
Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. With Threema for desktop, you can use Threema on your desktop without compromising security.
Threema for desktop currently requires an active connection to Threema installed on a smartphone. The next major update of the desktop app will not only introduce a completely redesigned user interface, it will also be based on a totally new architecture. Thanks to multi-device functionality, version 2.0 will no longer require an active connection to your mobile device.
在 1.2.27 版本中的更改
6 个月前
安装后大小~274 MB
下载大小118 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量10,353
许可证GNU Affero General Public License v3.0
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导