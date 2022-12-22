Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

在 0.15.0 版本中的更改

4 个月前
安装后大小~351 MB
下载大小115 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量15,728
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
项目网站http://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
帮助https://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
贡献翻译https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
报告问题https://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
浏览源代码https://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
为该应用贡献力量https://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
清单https://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

运行

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
