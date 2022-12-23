OpenBoard

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

安装后大小~142 MB
下载大小65 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量57,119
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
项目网站https://www.openboard.ch
帮助https://openboard.ch/support.en.html
贡献翻译https://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
报告问题https://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

运行

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard