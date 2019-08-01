Arduino IDE

Arduino LLC
安装捐助
  • 截图
  • 截图

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

在 1.8.19 版本中的更改

超过 1 年前
安装后大小~533 MB
下载大小183 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量162,937
许可证GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
项目网站http://www.arduino.cc/
帮助https://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
贡献翻译https://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
报告问题https://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

运行

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
标签：
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller