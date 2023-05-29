Nook Desktop

安装

Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.

Nook used to be a browser extension, however with the changes bought in Chrome Manifest v3, it was decided that the browser extension was too difficult to maintain, and Nook was repurposed into a desktop app.

Features over the browser version include:

  • New slick interface
  • New rain sounds (in-game, no-thunder)
  • Town tunes (and customization)
  • Multilingual support (English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese)
  • Offline mode
  • Population growing snowy and cherry blossom themes
  • New horizons rainy and snowy themes
  • Pocket camp themes
  • Random mode
  • All K.K. Slider songs

在 1.0.10-f1 版本中的更改

12 天前
安装后大小~244 MB
下载大小96 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量2,911
许可证ISC License
项目网站https://nook.camp
报告问题https://github.com/OpenSauce04/nook-desktop/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/camp.nook.nookdesktop

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub camp.nook.nookdesktop

运行

flatpak run camp.nook.nookdesktop
标签：
animal crossingmusicnook