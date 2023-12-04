Delfin is a native client for the Jellyfin media server. It features a fast and clean interface to stream your media in an embedded MPV-based video player.

Delfin currently supprts streaming movies and TV shows from your library. The video player supports the Intro Skipper plugin for skipping intros automatically, and the Jellyscrub plugin to show thumbnails while scrubbing through videos.

This is an early release, you may run into bugs or missing features. Delfin does not come with any media, you must connect to a Jellyfin server. Plugins must be installed and configured on your server to be available from Delfin.