Parallel Launcher
Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
在 v6.19.0 版本中的更改
7 天前
安装后大小~760 MB
下载大小531 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量34,700
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导