Dconf Editor
The GNOME Project
已验证
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
在 43.0 版本中的更改
9 个月前
安装后大小~1 MB
下载大小468 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量67,950
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
