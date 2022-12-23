InVesalius

Centro de Tecnologia da Informação Renato Archer
安装
3D medical imaging reconstruction software

InVesalius generates 3D medical imaging reconstructions based on a sequence of 2D DICOM files acquired with CT or MRI equipments. InVesalius is internationalized (currently available in English, Portuguese, French, Spanish, Turkish, Italian, Czech, Japanese, Catalan, Korean, Romanian and German) and provides several tools:

  • DICOM support including: (a) ACR-NEMA version 1 and 2; (b) DICOM version 3.0 (including various encodings of JPEG -lossless and lossy-, RLE)
  • Image manipulation features (zoom, pan, rotation, brightness/contrast, etc)
  • Segmentation based on 2D slices
  • Pre-defined threshold ranges according to tissue of interest
  • Segmentation based on watershed
  • Region growing segmentation
  • Edition tools (similar to Paint Brush) based on 2D slices
  • Semi-automatic segmentation based on Watershed
  • 3D surface creation
  • 3D surface connectivity tools
  • 3D surface exportation (including: binary STL, OBJ, VRML, Inventor)
  • High-quality volume rendering projection
  • Pre-defined volume rendering presets
  • Volume rendering crop plane
  • Picture exportation (including: BMP, TIFF, JPG, PostScript, POV-Ray)
  • Minimum, Maximum or Mean Intensity Projection, Maximum Intensity Difference Accumulation and Contour based visualizations
安装后大小~5.02 GB
下载大小2.54 GB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量9,990
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only
项目网站https://www.cti.gov.br/invesalius/
贡献翻译https://www.transifex.com/invesalius/invesalius3/
报告问题https://github.com/invesalius/invesalius3/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/br.gov.cti.invesalius

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub br.gov.cti.invesalius

运行

flatpak run br.gov.cti.invesalius
computed tomographymagnetic resonance imagingmedical imagingsegmentation